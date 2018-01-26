With numbers swelled by the burgeoning interest in urban air mobility, it was almost standing room only at AHS International’s fifth annual Transformative Vertical Flight Workshop in San Francisco Jan. 16-19, where attendees focused on potential road maps toward flying taxis and autonomous air cargo. Yet for all the enthusiasm shown by the more than 50 teams working on electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) designs, it was left to two established leaders in ...