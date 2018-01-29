Three novel concept-vehicle configurations to help guide research into urban air mobility have been unveiled by NASA to help accelerate development of a new generation of on-demand aircraft. The concepts, detailed for the first time at the AHS International fifth annual Transformative Vertical Flight Workshop in San Francisco Jan. 16-19, include a single-passenger, all-electric quadrotor; a six-passenger, hybrid-powered side-by-side twin-rotor helicopter; and a 15-passenger turbo-electric ...
