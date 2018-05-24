Abe Karem would rather not have revealed the Butterfly quad-tiltrotor electrical vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) concept for another two years. But Uber needed Karem Aircraft’s design to make a point at its second Elevate Summit in Los Angeles on May 8-9. Uber wanted to prove that battery technology available today is already sufficient to enable a vehicle that can meet its requirements for an urban aerial ride-sharing service. At the summit, Uber announced Karem has joined the ...