On the noisy and busy flight decks of U.S. Navy carriers, aircraft directors use a lexicon of gestures to communicate with pilots as they choreograph their maneuvers around the deck. The Navy plans to bring unmanned aircraft onto carrier decks in the early 2020s, but how they will be controlled there has not been decided. The service’s desire is to integrate unmanned aircraft into manned operations with the minimum impact on deck procedures. One option could be a system that ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Gesture Recognition Could Control Unmanned Aircraft On Carrier Decks" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.