General Electric is among the aeroengine manufacturers growing increasingly interested in applying their experience developing gas turbines to emerging hybrid-electric propulsion architectures, such as that under development by Zunum Aero. GE’s newly developed Advanced Turboprop, recently rebranded the Catalyst, “could be a hybrid core,” says Brad Mottier, vice president and general manager of GE Aviation’s Business and General Aviation and Integrated Systems ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"GEâ€™s Catalyst Could Lead Way To Hybrid-Electric Power" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.