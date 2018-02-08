The FAA intends to initiate a national rollout this spring of the Low-Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability (LAANC), an automated process drone operators can use to request and obtain authorization to fly in the vicinity of airports. Commercial drone application and service providers already are adopting a prototype version of LAANC, which is considered a step toward developing a low-altitude Unmanned Aircraft Systems Traffic Management (UTM) system. Under the Part 107 ...