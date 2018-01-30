I pause when people ask me how long I’ve worked for Aviation Week, because the answer is complicated. I was hired in 1995 as the magazine’s junior space editor, and it felt like I had made it to the big leagues before the age of 30. Four years later, I was bored. The industry just seemed to be plodding along at an incremental pace. So, I left to go and cover the technology industry, which seemed more revolutionary.

The Jan. 29 print edition of Aviation Week & Space Technology – which we have been rolling out online during the past two weeks – is proof that times have changed for the better and aerospace is no longer stuck in low gear. Among the highlights:

*Hypersonics. Guy Norris reports on how Boeing is raising the stakes for U.S. hypersonic leadership by positioning itself – in collaboration with Orbital ATK – to develop a strike-and-reconnaissance aircraft (shown in the image above) that could fly faster than Mach 5. The bid is a challenge to Lockheed Martin, which aims to develop a Mach 6 successor to the retired SR-71 Blackbird.

Guy and chief technology editor Graham Warwick discuss Boeing’s plan and exciting developments in hypersonics in our Check 6 podcast.

*Smallsats. Irene Klotz reports on the successful orbital debut of Rocket Lab’s Electron, a low-cost launcher designed for small satellites. The promise of dramatically cheaper access to orbit has helped make smallsats the fastest-growing segment of the $260-billion global satellite industry.

*Space Rider. Thierry Dubois reports from France on an effort by Avio and Thales Alenia Space to develop Space Rider, an unmanned, reusable “mini-space shuttle” that could stay in orbit for up to two months and test payloads for proposed satellite constellations before the production stage. First launch is planned for 2021.

*Unmanned Helo. Tony Osborne writes about an effort by Airbus and France’s Naval Group to transform a two-seat training helicopter into an unmanned naval surveillance platform. The VSR700 prototype, which is based on the Guimbal Cabri G2 light helicopter, is expected to make its first flight later this year.

*Urban Air Transport. Guy Norris attended this year’s Transformative Vertical Flight Workshop in San Francisco and explains how advances in autonomy, airspace integration and electric propulsion are bringing urban air taxis and unmanned cargo vehicles closer to reality. Getting there, however, will require dramatic improvements in safety.

With the Singapore Airshow scheduled for next week, Graham Warwick writes about how the densely populated city-state is embracing disruptive technologies such as driverless cars, delivery drones and autonomous air taxis.

And if that’s not enough, read Graham’s report from an autonomous helicopter resupply demonstration at the U.S. Marine Corps base in Quantico, Virginia.

Of course, not every story has to be futuristic to be interesting. Jens Flottau had a fascinating exit interview with Airbus sales chief John Leahy, who reflects on his three decades at the company as he heads for retirement.

Jens, writing from a key aircraft finance conference in Dublin, Ireland, also outlines the dramatic cost reductions that Boeing will need to achieve to get airlines to buy a proposed midmarket airplane.

And Lara Seligman continues to uncover new information about how U.S. military is grappling with the potentially deadly problem of pilot hypoxia.

And...

I came back to Aviation Week in 2004, having missed aerospace too much to stay away. This industry has its share of challenges, and we will continue to doggedly cover them. But I am confident that the best is yet to come.

Joe Anselmo is editor-in-chief of Aviation Week & Space Technology