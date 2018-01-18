The flight demonstrations on a bright, cold December day at an urban training range in Virginia make it look easy. The unmanned helicopter ferries supplies between landing sites at U.S. Marine Corps Base Quantico as serenely as a duck crossing a pond. But an array of screens in a tent near the simulated village shows how hard the autonomy system is paddling to make the flights look effortless. A Marine on a rise overlooking the landing zone enters a resupply request on a simple tablet ...