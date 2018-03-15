After years of operating in permissive environments, U.S. forces face the possibility of future peer conflicts where communication and coordination will be far from certain because of sophisticated jamming. This is particularly concerning for the emerging arena of manned/unmanned teaming. In contested airspace, instead of communicating continuously, a group of aircraft collaborating to complete a mission might refrain from talking to avoid detection or be jammed intentionally and unable to ...
