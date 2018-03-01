All the possible dangers in the drone age are as yet unknown. But it is clear there is already some threat, on battlefields and possibly in places assumed to be safe, from cheap drones modified by nefarious actors to carry lethal payloads. It is a maxim that defense is always one step behind offense but, for a while, it did not appear as though there was any coherent direction in the counterdrone world. Government laboratories developed lasers to shoot them down, police departments ...