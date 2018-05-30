Developing a new type of rotorcraft is difficult, and Sikorsky has encountered challenges advancing its X2 technology from a rapid prototype to product demonstrators. But with return to flight for its S-97 Raider and propulsion system testing for the Sikorsky/Boeing SB-1 Defiant expected this summer, both programs are again making progress after setbacks. Sikorsky’s second Raider has completed ground testing and is set to fly in June, returning the high-speed helicopter to flight ...