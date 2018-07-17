Boeing is standing up an organization, Boeing NeXt, to leverage its research into autonomous flight and advanced propulsion and explore new transportation markets. “Technological advances and societal trends are converging to demand bold solutions and a different way to travel,” says Chief Technology Officer Greg Hyslop. As part of the initiative, the aerospace giant is collaborating with artificial-intelligence technology developer SparkCognition on unmanned air traffic ...
