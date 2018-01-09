Between the north and south halves of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) exists a pristine corridor of reserved, airliner-free airspace. While the airport itself is a destination or waypoint for more than 60 million passengers annually, the vastness of the complex and the tangle of roads feeding into the airport make the facility an obstacle for anyone who is trying not to depart the metropolitan area, but instead navigate through it. Unless, that is, the person trying to ...