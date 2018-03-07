The relatively young field of machines designed to counter small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) is booming, to meet security concerns such as intrusions near airports and battlefield threats such as quadcopters modified to drop grenades. A new study published by the Center for the Study of the Drone at Bard College, New York, found a rapidly expanding market, with at least 235 products aimed at detecting and/or thwarting drones. The list of counter-drone products greatly ...