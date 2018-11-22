Aurora Flight Sciences’ Odysseus solar-powered stratospheric unmanned aircraft is designed to stay aloft above 65,000 ft., day and night for up to three months, year round, at latitudes up to 20 deg., carrying a payload of more than 55 lb. First flight is planned for April 2019 in Puerto Rico. The initial application will be to investigate ozone depletion over the U.S. Midwest in the summer months. 1 | Wing The 74-m-span (243-ft.) wing has low-Reynolds-number (Re) airfoils for ...