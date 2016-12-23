Commercial Aviation Both versions of Bombardier’s all-new C Series airliner entered service in 2016: the CS100 in July with Swiss International Air Lines and stretched CS300 in December with AirBaltic. Lufthansa introduced Airbus’s reengined A320neo, with Pratt & Whitney’s PW1100G geared turbofan engines in January. The A321neo will follow early in 2017 after being certified in December. Boeing began testing its reengined 737 MAX with the Jan. 29 first flight ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Second Take (Dec. 26, 2016)" is part of the new Aviation Week & Space Technology subscription, now available online and in our newly launched mobile app.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: online and mobile access are now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Subscribe NOW to our introductory launch special (up to 40% off regular rates), available exclusively at Aviationweek.com. Simply click below to choose your preferred option to receive immediate online and mobile access.