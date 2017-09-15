DEFENSE Bell Helicopter’s V-280 Valor tiltrotor is being prepared for ground runs at the company’s assembly facility in Amarillo, Texas. The aircraft has been built for the U.S. Army’s Joint Multi-Role technology demonstration, precursor to the Future Vertical Lift medium program to replace the UH-60 Black Hawk. Bahrain looks set to throw a lifeline to Lockheed Martin’s F-16 production line after the U.S. State Department approved the sale of 19 new F-16Vs and ...