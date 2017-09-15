DEFENSE Bell Helicopter’s V-280 Valor tiltrotor is being prepared for ground runs at the company’s assembly facility in Amarillo, Texas. The aircraft has been built for the U.S. Army’s Joint Multi-Role technology demonstration, precursor to the Future Vertical Lift medium program to replace the UH-60 Black Hawk. Bahrain looks set to throw a lifeline to Lockheed Martin’s F-16 production line after the U.S. State Department approved the sale of 19 new F-16Vs and ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"First Take (Sept. 18-Oct. 1, 2017)" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.