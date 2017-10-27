COMMERCIAL AVIATION Assembly of Boeing’s 777X began on Oct. 23 when a robotic drilling machine commenced work on the composite wing spar for the first of four flight-test 777-9s. Rollout is due in late 2018 with the first flight expected around February 2019. Airbus is to take a controlling 50.01% stake in Bombardier’s C Series program. No investment will be made; instead Airbus will provide sales and marketing, supply chain management and global product support. The deal is ...