DEFENSE Textron Aviation has flown a second production-conforming Scorpion and plans to fly a third ahead of U.S. Air Force flight evaluations, in August-September, for the proposed OA-X light-attack aircraft program. Boeing has flown its second T-X prototype (pictured) for the Air Force advanced jet trainer competition. Boeing has pulled out of Belgium’s competition to replace its F-16 fighters, arguing the request for proposals does not provide a level playing field for the ...
