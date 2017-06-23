COMMERCIAL AVIATION Boeing launched the 737-10 at the Paris Air Show with 240 orders and commitments from 10 customers, and proceeded to rack up more orders there, including 100 from United Airlines (page 22). But the talk of the show, at least on the commercial side, was what the airframer revealed about its plans for a new midsize aircraft (NMA). With seating for between 220 and 270 passengers for flights with a range up to 5,200 nm, it looks like the NMA market will be much broader than ...