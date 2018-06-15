DEFENSE Britain has joined the growing league of European nations home-basing their F-35 Joint Strike Fighter fleets. On June 6, six years after delivery of the UK’s first F-35, four aircraft touched down at RAF Marham, the airfield selected to be the country’s main F-35 operating base. Czech aircraft manufacturer Aero Vodochody is looking to offer its L-39NG and L-159 as potential competitors for a future U.S. Air Force light attack aircraft, leveraging a partnership with ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"First Take (June 18, 2018)" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.