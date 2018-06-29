DEFENSE Turkey took delivery of its first F-35A on June 21, but the U.S. State Department has warned the country’s participation in the program could be jeopardized if it proceeds with a buy of Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems. South Korea has chosen Boeing’s P-8 Poseidon over competing maritime-patrol aircraft from Airbus, L3 and Saab, and reportedly will buy six. New Zealand is expected to buy up to four P-8s, likely sharing support with Australia, which is ...