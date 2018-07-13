COMMERCIAL In the first deal announced since Airbus took majority control of the Bombardier C Series program on July 1, JetBlue Airways has given the newly rebranded Airbus A220 a major boost, placing orders for 60 A220-300s, with options for another 60, to replace its Embraer 190s. Deliveries are to begin in 2020. Airbus hopes to secure “several hundred” additional orders for the A220 this year. Gulf Air, meanwhile, has canceled its order ...