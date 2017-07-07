BUSINESS AVIATION Dassault’s Falcon 5X super-midsize business jet flew for the first time on July 5, powered by preliminary versions of the four-year-delayed Safran Silvercrest. A weeklong series of flights is planned ahead of full testing set to begin next year, once certifiable engines are available. Service entry is planned for 2020. DEFENSE North Korea test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time on July 4, a two-stage derivative of the ...
