SPACE SpaceX’s first Falcon Heavy rocket roared to life, albeit briefly, on Jan. 24 for a long-awaited static hot-fire test on the pad at Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A. “Launching in a week or so,” CEO Elon Musk tweeted after the test, which followed weeks of launchpad fit checks, practice fuelings and other preflight tests of the triple-core booster, which will be the biggest U.S. rocket since the Saturn V. The $30 million Google Lunar X Prize ...