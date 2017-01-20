COMMERCIAL Iran Air took delivery of the first of 100 Airbus aircraft, an A321, on Jan. 11, 18 months after an international deal on Tehran’s nuclear program ended economic sanctions against the country. Turkish Airlines Flight 6491, a Boeing 747-400F freighter operated by Istanbul-based ACT Airlines on behalf of Turkish Cargo, crashed in thick fog during landing at Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Jan. 16, killing the four crew and 34 on the ground. Flight data and cockpit voice recorders ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"First Take (Jan. 23, 2017)" is part of the new Aviation Week & Space Technology subscription, now available online and in our newly launched mobile app.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: online and mobile access are now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Subscribe NOW to our introductory launch special (up to 40% off regular rates), available exclusively at Aviationweek.com. Simply click below to choose your preferred option to receive immediate online and mobile access.