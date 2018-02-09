DEFENSE Russia has ordered 10 new Tupolev Tu-160 bombers as United Aircraft Corp. (UAC) begins flight tests of the first modernized Tu-160M—the first produced since 2008—at Kazan Aviation Plant. UAC has also begun testing the modernized Ilyushin Il-78M-90A tanker, reengined with Aviadvigatel PS-90A-76 turbofans at Aviastar-SP in Ulyanovsk. The U.S. Air Force has decided against taking its two top light-attack contenders downrange for a combat demonstration but plans further ...
