Blood Work Called For The recent articles about hypoxia and hypoxia-like cockpit events (Nov. 13-26, pp. 58-60) discussed cabin pressure, oxygen levels and various breathing device designs/flaws. But I was surprised to see no mention of monitoring actual levels of oxygen in the pilots’ blood. It seems like this would be key information to be used for early-detection and faulty oxygen-generating-warning systems and cockpit environments. Cub Nelson Redmond, Washington Strangled by Red ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Letters From Our Readers (Nov. 24, 2017)" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.