Overhaul Nuclear ‘Football’ The attempt to rein in President Donald Trump before he starts a war on the Korean Peninsula, as mentioned in a recent Washington Outlook column (Oct. 30-Nov. 12, p. 19) is a necessary but insufficient action. The time is long past to curtail a president’s power to launch a nuclear strike. It is a Cold War relic from when the potential for a massive Soviet strike could have crippled our counterstrike capability. The threat ...