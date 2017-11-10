Overhaul Nuclear ‘Football’ The attempt to rein in President Donald Trump before he starts a war on the Korean Peninsula, as mentioned in a recent Washington Outlook column (Oct. 30-Nov. 12, p. 19) is a necessary but insufficient action. The time is long past to curtail a president’s power to launch a nuclear strike. It is a Cold War relic from when the potential for a massive Soviet strike could have crippled our counterstrike capability. The threat ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Letters From Our Readers (Nov. 10, 2017)" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.