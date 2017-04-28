Classified Quandary Your editorial suggesting that the U.S. may be losing its lead in hypersonics to China and Russia (April 17-30, p. 74) is likely accurate, but does not take into account the “black” world. You have published several articles about reported sightings of possible pulse-detonation-powered high-speed aircraft, as well as speculation about various extremely high-speed vehicles potentially powered by a number of propulsion methods. Who knows what has been ...
