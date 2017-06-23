Dassault Dissents Thierry Dubois’ “Dual Devil” (May 29-June 11, p. 40) drew numerous incorrect conclusions regarding dual-pilot input as it relates to a 2011 pitch trim runaway on a Dassault Falcon 7X. BEA, France’s air safety agency, notes in its final report on the Falcon 7X incident that dual input had no consequence on the recovery of the airplane; that the sidesticks worked as designed, and that the crew reacted exactly as expected. The report also notes ...
