Commonsense Should Dictate I am incredulous that an aircraft with a bent horizontal stabilizer could undergo a turbulence inspection, five days of operation and 13 flights without anyone noticing the situation (May 29-June 11, p. 38). There should not have to be an instruction to “Look for a bent tail.” The first thing any self-respecting mechanic or inspector or engineer knows is what a normal airplane looks like. And how about a flight crew walk-around inspection? This does ...
