Future Factories Concern While I agree with and relish the forward and future implications of “Manufacturing’s Coming Revolution” and “Imagining the Future” (Jan. 9-22, p. 40 and p. 43), I am distressed that it did not address the elephant in the room—the associated dangers and required safeguards of an expanding universe of users. The more you expand this universe, the more you risk the dangers of cyber malfeasance increasing ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Letters From Our Readers (Jan. 23, 2017)" is part of the new Aviation Week & Space Technology subscription, now available online and in our newly launched mobile app.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: online and mobile access are now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Subscribe NOW to our introductory launch special (up to 40% off regular rates), available exclusively at Aviationweek.com. Simply click below to choose your preferred option to receive immediate online and mobile access.