Glenn Encounters The passing of John Glenn reminded me of my involvement as a propulsion engineer for the Convair Atlas launch vehicle that put Glenn into orbit. I treasure a memento given to me by Col. Toby Gandy, the Air Force officer in charge of the Atlas launch vehicles for the Mercury missions. It was personally signed by all seven Mercury astronauts and includes actual Launch Day passes for VIPs. Bill Ketchum San Diego, California An Appreciation of Glenn is on ...
