The Pentagon and Lockheed Martin have reached a handshake agreement for the 11th lot of F-35s that includes more than 130 jets.

“With each production lot, the F-35 Unit Recurring Flyaway (URF) costs continue to come down across the board,” Pentagon acquisition executive Ellen Lord said in a statement to Aviation Week. “We are looking forward to successfully awarding the contract and continuing to provide advanced capability to our warfighter at great value for the taxpayer.”

The total award value and per variant unit prices for the contract will be released when the contract is finalized, Lockheed Martin said in a statement to Aviation Week.

“The unit price for all three F-35 variants went down significantly in the latest negotiation, demonstrating the program’s continued progress, maturity and cost reduction,” the company said. “This latest agreement, along with the technical stability of the aircraft, puts us on a great path to negotiate Lots 12, 13 and 14 as a Block Buy, which will generate additional savings for our customers.”

Lockheed Martin said it is on track to reduce the price of an F-35A to $80 million by 2020, which will be equal to or less than the cost of legacy fighters.

U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Mat Winter, F-35 joint program executive officer, initially wanted to reach an agreement for the planned low-rate initial production (LRIP) Lot 11 by the end of 2017. He told reporters in February that the government was unhappy with negotiations with Lockheed Martin.

“They could be much more cooperative and more collaborative, and we could seal this deal faster, we could,” he said. “They choose not to and that’s a negotiating tactic.”