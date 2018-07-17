Citadel Completions is building a US$17.6 million facility at the Chennault International Airport in southwest Louisiana

Citadel Completions is building an aircraft completion and maintenance center at Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles in southwest Louisiana. The US$17.6 million project will create 250 jobs initially with an average annual salary of US$80,000 and indirect jobs for 600 workers.

Hiring is underway and the company expects to begin operations by the third quarter of 2018.

“Louisiana’s established advanced manufacturing capacity provides unparalleled advantages for aviation and aerospace companies,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “That’s particularly true in southwest Louisiana, where Chennault International Airport is one of our state’s great aviation assets.”

Citadel Completions, an aerospace company created and financed by Las Vegas entrepreneur Sheldon G. Adelson, will provide interior completions for narrowbody and widebody commercial, VIP and VVIP aircraft, such as the Boeing 737/747/767 and 777 jets, along with the Airbus A330 and A340 aircraft. In addition, Citadel Completions will perform MRO services occasionally.

To secure the deal, the State of Louisiana offered the company an incentive package that includes a performance-based grant of US$7 million paid out in seven consecutive yearly installments for “facility modifications,” as well as a US$2 million grant for lease support, according to the Louisiana Economic Development (LED) Office.

In other aviation-related developments, Gov. Edwards and Western Global Airlines CEO James Neff in June announced that the airfreight carrier would establish an aircraft maintenance facility at Shreveport Regional Airport.

WGO is leasing Hangar 40 from the Shreveport Airport Authority. The hangar became available in late 2016 when ExpressJet said it would close some of its maintenance centers due to consolidation of U.S. airlines.

“Shreveport’s central location and state-of-the-art large aircraft hangar makes it an idea choice for WGA’s worldwide aircraft heavy maintenance base,” said Neff

Estero, Florida-based WGO will create 170 new direct jobs initially. The LED estimates that 308 indirect jobs will be created in northwest Louisiana. Hiring for the new MRO continues. Boeing employs more than 600 people at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility near New Orleans.

Louisiana’s space sector continues to grow, particularly at Michoud. Additional jobs have been added in the assembly of NASA’s Orion crew capsule and Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, according to NASA Marshall Space Flight Center director Todd May.

Major initiatives at Michoud include the development of liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen tanks, components of the SLS.

Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Boeing have major operations in Louisiana.