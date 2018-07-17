An architect’s vision of how Lord ES’s new plant will look when complete. Photo credit: Lord

All too often when a small and innovative company is taken over by a larger firm, the outcomes can be devastating. In search of increased short-term profits, staff numbers are reduced, and a failure of new management to understand the product or service acquired can lead to great ideas going to waste. Sometimes, however, the opposite is the case.

Following Lord Corp’s acquisition of Fly-by-Wire, the French avionics house, both entities have derived considerable benefits. A hoped-for move to new, 50%-bigger premises was quickly signed off on by Lord, and the former Fly-by-Wire – now known as Lord Electromechanical Solutions – is increasing its head count. And in March, the newly consolidated business was awarded a massive contract – the biggest in Lord’s 94-year history – to manufacture auto-throttle control systems for Boeing’s 737 Max. Deliveries are due to begin in 2020, with this contract alone requiring Lord ES to hire another 30 staff.

“Usually when a company buys another one, immediately there are suspicions that the workforce will be reduced – but immediately that was not the case,” Frederic Ponchon, commercial director of Lord Electromechanical Solutions, tells ShowNews. “SKF [the previous owners of Fly-by-Wire] had no intention to develop this division, and the customers realized that. Now the customers can see that Lord is investing in the new plant, so we have the possibility to expand the business. That means they know they can rely on us.”

The transformation has been rapid and considerable.

“We’re seeing, from our customer base, an excitement for potentially giving us some new business,” Ponchon says. “We’re seeing requests for information and quotes: before, they wouldn’t even ask for quotes. They’re really happy to see that there’s a financially robust company investing in this location.”

The new facility, near Valence, is almost complete. Migration from the current Saint-Vallier location will take place beginning August 3. “All the machines and test benches will move during three weeks,” Ponchon says. “People will go on vacation on August 1, and come back to a new plant.”

Ponchon notes that there is also potential to add production to the present MRO facility at Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania – giving Lord ES greater appeal to North American customers.

“We were a small company, lost in the South of France,” he says. “It was not really possible to develop a sustainable business in the U.S. And now it is.”