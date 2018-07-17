L3 Technologies is acquiring two cybersecurity companies to fill in capabilities that match the defense and aerospace services sector’s new demands.

L3 Technologies said just last week that it’s entered definitive agreements to acquire Sydney, Australia-based consultancy Azimuth Security and Ottawa, Canada-based software developer Linchpin Labs. L3 is bolstering its existing C6ISR – command, control, communications, computers, cyberdefense, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance – capabilities.

“These acquisitions sharpen our capabilities, heighten our responsiveness and advance L3’s prime position as a C6ISR solutions provider,” said Chris Kubasik, L3’s chairman, CEO and president. “We are making targeted investments in cutting-edge technologies and integrating them with existing capabilities to support our domestic and international customers in strategically important business areas.”

The new companies also add to L3’s international footprint, another priority for Kubasik, who over the past year went from L3 COO to chairman and CEO. Azimuth and Linchpin specialize in computer network operations and vulnerability research for intelligence customers and other government, defense and security agencies. Upon the deal’s closure, the companies will become L3 Trenchant.

Total price for both companies was around $200 million, according to L3. That may go up as much as $32 million, to be paid in L3 stock, depending on future business performance after closure. The deals are expected to close by year’s end.

L3 said that in 2019 Trenchant is expected to add about $65 million to net sales after amortization of acquired deferred revenue and to be “slightly” positive for earnings per share.

Early this month L3 said it acquired Columbia, Maryland-based Applied Defense Solutions, an aerospace engineering, software development and space situational awareness company, for about $50 million.

Kubasik has laid out a goal of becoming the “sixth prime” defense contractor.

“Recently announced Trenchant and ADS acquisitions are technology accelerators geared to hasten L3’s transition to a growth company,” Cowen and Co. analysts said July 11. “They should be modestly accretive in 2019, but their real potential payoff is several years off.”