In the run-up to the Farnborough Airshow, Boeing Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg sat down at the company’s headquarters in Chicago with Aviation Week Editor-in-Chief Joe Anselmo and Managing Editor for Technology Graham Warwick. AW&ST: Is there no more boom-bust cycle in commercial aircraft? We have backlogs measured in 7-8 years of production, not 1-2 years. We have around 5,800 commercial airplanes in backlog, globally ...