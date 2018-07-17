Garmin is promoting a tandem cockpit experience including its G3000 tandem cockpit configuration and GHD 2100 HUD for helicopters at Booth 3400 in Hall 3.

Garmin will debut a tandem cockpit experience, head-up display and integrated flight deck at the Farnborough International Airshow.

The commercial-off-the-shelf solutions interface with a variety of mission systems and are available for rapid deployment, the company says.

“Garmin continues to grow its presence within the military and government markets by providing stand-alone, cost-effective solutions that solve obsolescence issues and increase operational capability while improving mission effectiveness,” says Carl Wolf, vice president of aviation marketing and sales at Garmin. “We’re excited to offer this premium cockpit experience at Farnborough, which demonstrates just how versatile our systems can be while providing state-of-the-art capability and reliability in a value-added avionics package.”

The tandem cockpit experience will be part of an exhibit that shows how the company supports multi-role and supersonic aircraft. The interactive, high-fidelity cockpit has representative controls that offer hands-on flying in a simulated environment.

The cockpit has a large, high-definition smart display, dual Garmin touchscreen controllers and integrated mission controllers in the front and rear pilot positions that can display combined flight and mission data.

Garmin will also showcase integrated flight deck technology that can be tailored to accommodate specific operations, modified for a variety of aircraft types and designed and configured for individual aircraft cockpits, the company says.

The night vision goggle-compatible solution displays primary flight information in a consolidated, easy-to-read format. The information includes terrain, traffic and weather and is showcased on high-resolution screens. The company features an optional capability of wireless integration and connectivity between the flight deck and mobile devices.

Additionally, the Garmin Head-up Display (GHD) system will be featured at the exhibit. The GHD projection system offers a 30-by-24-deg. field of view. The system interfaces with various air transport flight decks relaying flight information within a single display.—Lee Hudson