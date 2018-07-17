Finland has selected the Gabriel advanced naval attack missile by Israel Aerospace Industries to replace its RBS15 Mk3 currently deployed with its Hamina-class stealth missile boats. The new missile, to receive local designation SMM2020, will also arm Finland’s Squadron 2020 corvettes to be commissioned in the next decade.

Finland selected the IAI missile after considering such alternatives as Kongsberg’s NSM, MBDA’s Exocet, Boeing’s Harpoon, and Saab’s RBS15.

The selection of the Israeli missile marks an important achievement for IAI, representing the first sale of such a strategic system to a European navy. Also known as Gabriel 5, the weapon is the latest member of a family of naval attack missiles developed by IAI. Little is known about the weapon, which is believed to be operational on Israel Navy missile boats and with some foreign navies.

With a size roughly equivalent to that of the American Harpoon and French Exocet, the new Israeli missile covers longer ranges and can complete its mission even in a highly restrictive environment. According to IAI, the system achieves very high operational effectiveness, particularly in littoral areas. As such, it is optimized for operation in congested waters, and under heavy electronic warfare and against sophisticated countermeasures, typical of scenarios that might be encountered in the Baltic Sea.

According to the Finnish MoD, the missile will be usable from vehicular platforms on land and against land targets. Gabriel 5 and Barak 8 were described as part of a combined offensive and defensive system suite built by IAI’s Missiles and Space division for the Israeli navy and for export.

Deliveries will start in 2019 and continue through 2025. The Finnish Navy is expected to maintain the new missile in service for a period of 30 years. The purchase will include launchers, missiles, simulators, test equipment, spare parts and training. The SSM2020 will be maintained in Finland. The initial contract is worth €162 million, with an option worth €193 million.