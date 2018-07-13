Boeing faces several technical hurdles in its quest to develop a business-jet-size reusable launch vehicle suitable for daily flights, but it has answered questions about whether the liquid-oxygen-and liquid-hydrogen-fueled AR-22 engine that will power the first stage is up to the task. On July 6, engine manufacturer Aerojet Rocketdyne completed a 10-day, 10-firing series of tests, clearing the way for construction of a second AR-22 to power Boeing’s Phantom Express on a ...