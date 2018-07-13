While nothing can be taken for granted, it appears the front-running position to power Boeing’s new midmarket airplane (NMA) is CFM’s to lose as the airframer begins to evaluate proposals that engine OEMs submitted in late June. The General Electric-Safran joint venture already enjoys a close relationship with Boeing as exclusive power supplier for the 737 and aims to build on this role with the NMA. Although meeting Boeing’s 45,000-50,000-lb.-plus-thrust requirement ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"CFM Sees NMA Building On Relationship With Boeing " is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.