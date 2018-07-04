Britain’s space business is evolving. Having enjoyed sustained growth in its satellite business, the UK now wants to expand its share of the space market by launching smallsats from the British Isles, as well as increasing the downstream business, as industries and governments realize the potential uses of data from space. Satellite Data To Identify Tree Types Rezatec has been recognized by the UK Space Agency for its use of satellite data to support the management of agriculture, ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"British Companies Reaching For Stars" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.