Boeing and Embraer executives shook hands on their strategic deal here yesterday. Left to right are Embraer president and CEO Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva; Boeing CFO Greg Smith; and Boeing chairman, president and CEO Dennis Muilenburg.

The prospective partnership between Boeing and Embraer will spawn new aircraft models and could be approved months sooner than earlier reports have suggested, executives from both companies said here yesterday.

“We believe this transaction is very strategic. It’s a partnership that will develop new products that will provide Embraer with access to more markets,” said Embraer president and CEO, Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva. The proposed joint venture, which would give Boeing an 80% share valued at $3.8 billion, will give Embraer the chance to be “a bigger player,” and “means more aircraft will be manufactured, more will be delivered, more jobs in Brazil, more technology, and access to more capital,” he said.

The two companies have not yet announced the leadership team of the new joint venture, regulatory approvals for which are needed in around ten countries. The process of receiving regulatory clearance has begun.

“That’s why this is a win-win,” says Silva. Referencing the recently cemented rebranding of Bombardier’s CSeries as the Airbus A220, he said, “it’s not just about an aircraft program, like we saw with the other manufactures doing...

“Here is a transaction that is much more strategic, it is about the whole end-to-end capability in the aircraft industry. We are a good fit for Boeing as it looks to be more vertical; we have good capability in landing gears and interiors.”

In parallel with the commercial partnership, Boeing and Embraer are also seeking to expand the existing sales and marketing agreement over the KC-390 military airlifter under a wider joint venture. Although the deeper partnership is primarily targeted at further joint marketing, it also embraces the longer-term potential for upgrades and new derivatives, suggested Boeing CFO Greg Smith. “We will collaborate on next generations, and modifications that may be required to open up the marketplace of the KC-390,” he said.

The closing of the Embraer deal could come much sooner than officially indicated. John Slattery, president and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation, told Aviation Week, “I would like for it to take not any longer than the Airbus/Bombardier transaction.” Slattery pointed out, however, he stressed that he is “not giving guidance.”

Airbus announced the acquisition of a majority stake in the Bombardier CSeries program in October 2017 and was able to close the deal by July 1, eight months later. Boeing and Embraer said in the official announcement on July 5 that the closing could take up to 18 months, raising concerns among investors that major parts of the transaction are still uncertain.