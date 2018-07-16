Continuing a long-held tradition, Aviation Week Network writers were recognized as the best in industry at Sunday’s Aerospace Media Awards.

Aviation Week’s Managing Editor for Technology, Graham Warwick, was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award. During his four-decade career, Graham has covered an array of technologies and systems now taken for granted, such as fly by wire, relaxed stability, carbon fiber, satellite navigation, multimode radar, glass cockpits, automation and unmanned aircraft.

“In recent years, Graham’s articles, podcasts and speeches have put Aviation Week at the forefront of covering emerging technologies such as electric propulsion, autonomy and directed energy. We could not be prouder of Graham’s achievements and we congratulate him on this well-deserved award”, said Joe Anselmo, editorial director of the Aviation Week Network.

Patrick Veillette, a longtime writer for Aviation Week’s BCA magazine, was also presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award. “Pat’s deep experience as a U.S. Air Force, U.S. Forestry Service and NetJets pilot, captain and safety advocate make him an invaluable contributor to Business & Commercial Aviation. The breadth and depth of Pat’s writings are formidable and I’m certain that there are flight crew and passengers alive today because of the vital knowledge he has imparted so long and so well,” said William Garvey, editor-in-chief of BCA.

Also taking home multiple awards on Sunday night was Guy Norris, who was named Technology Writer of the Year for his in-depth coverage of the hypersonics race between the U.S, China and Russia. BCA magazine’s David Esler won the award for Best-In Depth Feature, and Norris was also presented the Judge’s Commendation. Jens Flottau, Graham Warwick and Norris jointly received the award for Best Aerospace & Defense Business submission for the breaking coverage of Airbus’ deal to acquire control of Bombardier’s C Series program.

Aviation Week editors were finalists in seven categories and walked away with six awards.

Commenting on the awards, Greg Hamilton, president of the Aviation Week Network, said: “Aviation Week’s unrivaled coverage of the aerospace and defense industry is trusted by more than 1.7 million professionals globally. We thank the judges for recognizing the talent of our editorial team. Graham, Patrick, Guy, Jens and David and the rest of our finalists represent the deep commitment and passion our entire global team brings to this extraordinary industry.”

A tribute was also paid during the awards dinner to Donald E. Fink, a globe-trotting aerospace reporter, pilot and editor who was at the helm of Aviation Week & Space Technology for a decade until his retirement in 1995. He died last month, aged 83.