What's New On The Embraer E2

In a market forecast released just two weeks before the show, regional aircraft manufacturer ATR predicts the inherent qualities of turboprops will sustain demand for 3,000 of them over the next 20 years....More
Having launched its Skywise big data service for its commercial aircraft in conjunction with Palantir, Airbus is expanding the vision to its military product line, with the launch of SmartForce. ShowNews caught up with Ildiko Ferencsik, head of digital aircraft services, Airbus Defence and Space, to find out more....More
Performance of the world’s most “printed engine,” GE’s new Catalyst advanced turboprop in which additive manufacturing replaces 855 normally made parts with just 12 “printed” components, is on target or better as certification testing gets underway....More
The prospective partnership between Boeing and Embraer will spawn new aircraft models and could be approved months sooner than earlier reports have suggested, executives from both companies said here yesterday....More
