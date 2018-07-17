What’s Really Going On In Aerospace?

Teal Group analyst Richard Aboulafia joins Aviation Week’s Joe Anselmo for an industry deep-dive at the Farnborough Airshow. Boeing’s NMA, the Boeing/Embraer tie-up and the new Airbus A220 are discussed.
Having launched its Skywise big data service for its commercial aircraft in conjunction with Palantir, Airbus is expanding the vision to its military product line, with the launch of SmartForce. ShowNews caught up with Ildiko Ferencsik, head of digital aircraft services, Airbus Defence and Space, to find out more....More
