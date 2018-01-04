At the Aviation Week Network, we’re already charging into 2018. But over the recent holiday break, I had time to reflect on some of my favorite memories from last year. Here are five of them.

Our Hypersonics Warning

At an American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics conference early in the year, technology editors Guy Norris, Graham Warwick and I caught wind of a classified National Academy of Sciences report that warned the U.S. was in danger of losing its lead in hypersonics to China and Russia. The report cautioned that without action, the U.S. could become vulnerable to a new class of superior high-speed maneuvering weapons. Weeks of subsequent legwork by Guy produced a cover story that laid out those concerns and the history of hypersonic milestones. A few weeks later, he went to China’s first international hypersonics conference and further detailed that nation’s swift progress in high-speed flight research. It soon filtered back to us that Guy’s reporting had helped inject new urgency in the Pentagon about the threat. Now that’s impact.

Interviewing Jeff Bezos Onstage

Since 1957 Aviation Week has recognized great accomplishments in aviation, aerospace and defense through our annual Laureate Awards. The 2017 Space Laureate was won by Blue Origin. Founder Jeff Bezos accepted in person and joined me onstage at the end of the event in Washington’s National Building Museum for a live discussion about space exploration. He spoke about Blue Origin’s plans to launch humans, its proposal for a Moon lander, expressed faith that a free market and new technologies will enable untold creativity in space and predicted that heavy manufacturing will one day take place in space. After the event concluded, Bezos stuck around and chatted with our 20 Twenties honorees, a group of outstanding university students pursuing in degrees science, technology, engineering and math. They were thrilled.

Winning the Grand Neal

The Jesse H. Neal National Journalism Awards are the U.S. business-to-business equivalent of the Pulitzer Prizes. We’ve won a number of them in recent years, but one eluded us – “best brand.” For several years running, we were a "best brand" finalist in our revenue category, but didn’t win. In 2017, we finally snagged “best brand” – and then it got better. Aviation Week was chosen for the Grand Neal, which honored the most outstanding entry from the 42 winners in all categories. We were stunned, because the Grand Neal typically goes to a specific article, not an entire brand. It was a great honor for our entire team, and underscored our ongoing commitment to editorial excellence.

Airbus’ “Deal of the Century.”

Airbus’ alliance with Bombardier and its acquisition of a majority stake in the Canadian company’s C Series passenger jet program was the business story of the year in civil aviation. In one surprise move, Airbus at no cost acquired control of a cutting-edge program it had sought to crush, keeping it out of the hands of the Chinese and upending a long-held status quo with rival Boeing in the civil aviation market. We didn’t break the story, but our team, led by managing editor Jens Flottau, did a first-rate job of behind-the-scenes reporting on the deal and its huge implications for the industry -- first in the Aviation Week Intelligence Network and then in an Aviation Week & Space Technology cover story. As Boeing now explores potential tie-ups with Embraer, this is a story that will continue to unfold in 2018.

A High-Level Endorsement

It’s not uncommon for aerospace luminaries to privately tell us how much they value our content. But getting a public endorsement in front of a high-powered audience – well, that’s an editor’s dream. And it came true on March 30, when I interviewed General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt onstage at a Wings Club luncheon in New York. “I love Aviation Week,” Immelt suddenly blurted out in the middle of our conversation. “It’s the best vertical journal that we read.” It didn’t hurt that my boss was in the audience.

