Rolls Royce unveiled the first of a family of Pearl engines at EBACE for Bombardier’s Global 5500 and 6500, but Gulfstream Aerospace doesn’t anticipate making an engine change on its G650, President Mark Burns said at EBACE.

Gulfstream looked at the Pearl engine back in 2014 for its G550 and elected at the time not to move forward, Burns said.

The G650 is a “great performer,” he said. Its Rolls-Royce BR725 turbofan engine is “very efficient,” and called its thrust to weight ratio “exceptional.”

With a range of 7,500 nm, the company is happy with the G650. Are there plans to include some of the latest technologies offered in the G500 and G600 into the G650? Burns said the company is considering what it wants to do with its next generation of aircraft.

One area it is considering is the gap in products between the G280 and G550.

“That market is interesting to us,” Burns said.

Gulfstream is nearing certification of its G500 and G600 aircraft. Out of 34 blocks of testing required, Gulfstream is in the 34th block – function and reliability testing. To date, 220 of the 300 hours it must fly for that testing have been completed. Next is the submission of paperwork to the FAA. Gulfstream will follow with an application to EASA.

While he didn’t call it a boom, the market “feels good this year,” Burns said, with interest across Gulfstream’s multiple platforms, he said. “I do think it’s going to be just slow, steady growth.”